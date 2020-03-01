Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.44 Million Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Westrock by 1,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 300 shares of company stock worth $12,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRK. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

WRK stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

