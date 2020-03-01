Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.42 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,429 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,506,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,817,000 after buying an additional 413,971 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,076,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,821,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,418,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,745,000 after buying an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

