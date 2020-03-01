Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in PVH by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in PVH by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 114,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PVH by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in PVH by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in PVH by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 33,924 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $134.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

