Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $832,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of EMN opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

