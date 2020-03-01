Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in BorgWarner by 636.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,590 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in BorgWarner by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

BWA stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

