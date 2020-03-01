Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

