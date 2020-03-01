Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $144.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.14. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $141.02 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

