Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 5,046 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $111.20 on Friday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.