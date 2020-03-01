Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires New Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $352.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.32. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.66 and a 12 month high of $413.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

