First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $140.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.93. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $136.38 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

