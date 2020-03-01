First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in M. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,361,000 after purchasing an additional 558,052 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $3,441,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 582,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 69.7% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.59.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

