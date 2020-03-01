First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the third quarter valued at $430,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter valued at $1,672,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $77.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Raymond James lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.