First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 107.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at $993,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.