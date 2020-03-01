First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE:AEE opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.87. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.10%.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.