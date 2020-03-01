First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Steris by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,856,000 after purchasing an additional 774,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Steris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,769,000 after purchasing an additional 522,254 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Steris by 3,762.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 165,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steris by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,840,000 after purchasing an additional 147,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Steris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,564,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Shares of STE opened at $158.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average of $150.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $898,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,755. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

