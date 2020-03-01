First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at about $634,950,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,858,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,499,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,473,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 277,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

