First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,043,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,838,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,734.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,843 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,857. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $67.11 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.