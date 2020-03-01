First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 158.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in PG&E by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in PG&E by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($13.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

