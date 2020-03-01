First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT alerts:

Shares of RA stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.