First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $76.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $88.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.70.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

