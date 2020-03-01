First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $333,000 in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RL stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.37.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

