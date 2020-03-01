First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,431 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 40.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.12.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

