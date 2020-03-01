First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,405 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. RDL Financial Inc. bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of INFY opened at $10.07 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

