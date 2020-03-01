First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXJ. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 779.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,424,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,271,000 after acquiring an additional 727,768 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period.

Shares of IXJ opened at $63.04 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $71.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

