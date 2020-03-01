First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter worth $249,000.

NYSE:HFRO opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

