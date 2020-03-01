First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $327,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 213,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,000.

EFV opened at $43.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

