First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $315,000 Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

BATS IGV opened at $234.58 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.86 and a 200-day moving average of $228.68.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

