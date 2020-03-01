First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $206,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of UHT opened at $107.72 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $70.53 and a twelve month high of $132.41. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.26.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

