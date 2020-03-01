First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE opened at $99.25 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $119.42. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,334,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,347,204.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $169,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,100 shares of company stock worth $7,677,537. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

