First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,576,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,323,000 after buying an additional 1,709,740 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.