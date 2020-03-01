First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Loews by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Loews by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Loews by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $190,862.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $195,354.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,127.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,096. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:L opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.