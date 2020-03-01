First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.98.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.47. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

