First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 404,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Carnival by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Carnival by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL opened at $33.46 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.