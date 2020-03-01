FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:SCE opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 million and a P/E ratio of -14.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.11. Surface Transforms has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 29 ($0.38).

Get Surface Transforms alerts:

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX (0.96) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.