Financial Survey: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) versus AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AllianceBernstein pays out 134.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AllianceBernstein is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Federated Hermes and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 20.52% 28.65% 15.66% AllianceBernstein 6.78% 16.40% 16.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Federated Hermes and AllianceBernstein, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 0 0 0 N/A AllianceBernstein 0 0 3 0 3.00

AllianceBernstein has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.77%. Given AllianceBernstein’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Federated Hermes has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federated Hermes and AllianceBernstein’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 2.20 $272.34 million $2.69 10.72 AllianceBernstein $3.52 billion 0.85 $238.56 million $2.52 12.07

Federated Hermes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AllianceBernstein. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

