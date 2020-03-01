Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.40 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.55 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $119,546,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Farfetch by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,779,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,700 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 3,725,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,534 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barker Partnership L.P. bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

