eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.08

Shares of eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02), with a volume of 1175849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of eve Sleep in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.71.

In related news, insider Tim Parfitt purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

eve Sleep Company Profile (LON:EVE)

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

