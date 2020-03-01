Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Down 17.2% in February

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 30th total of 33,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN opened at $2.98 on Friday. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Epsilon Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

