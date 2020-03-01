EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Trading 5.4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $63.26 and last traded at $63.26, 11,070,078 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 175% from the average session volume of 4,030,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.