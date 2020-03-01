EnWave (CVE:ENW) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Raymond James

EnWave (CVE:ENW) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of EnWave from C$2.10 to C$1.35 in a report on Wednesday.

ENW opened at C$0.98 on Thursday. EnWave has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.81. The company has a market cap of $108.89 million and a PE ratio of -51.58.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnWave will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks.

