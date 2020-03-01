Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €19.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.73 ($19.46).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €15.03 ($17.48) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.66. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

