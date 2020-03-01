Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,331,000 after acquiring an additional 924,059 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 49,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.