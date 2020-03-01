Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $142.69. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.18.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

