Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst (LON:DSM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $59.00

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst PLC (LON:DSM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 62.10 ($0.82), with a volume of 35143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.10 ($0.82).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.14.

In related news, insider William Dawkins purchased 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £19,602 ($25,785.32).

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

