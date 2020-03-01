Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Investment analysts at Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.11.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $339.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,813 shares of company stock worth $22,250,905. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 30.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $3,669,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.