Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $79.20

Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.20 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 79.60 ($1.05), with a volume of 4914160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.40 ($1.12).

Separately, Mirabaud Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Gas & Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $511.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Diversified Gas & Oil’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In other news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £13,650 ($17,955.80).

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile (LON:DGOC)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

