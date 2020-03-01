Data I/O (DAIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Data I/O stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

