Data I/O (DAIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Data I/O stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Data I/O Company Profile
Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.