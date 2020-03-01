Critical Contrast: Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) vs. SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Hermitage Offshore Services alerts:

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and SEACOR Marine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.46 -$197.29 million N/A N/A SEACOR Marine $253.61 million 0.67 -$77.61 million N/A N/A

SEACOR Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Risk and Volatility

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and SEACOR Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A SEACOR Marine 0 1 0 0 2.00

SEACOR Marine has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Given SEACOR Marine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEACOR Marine is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services -45.71% -38.44% -9.77% SEACOR Marine -32.56% -13.33% -6.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SEACOR Marine beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies. It operates through the following segments: Time Charter, Bareboat Charter, and Other. The Time Charter segment offers vessels to customers based upon daily rates of hire. The Bareboat Charter segment is the support of vessels among customers where the customer assumes responsibility for all operating expenses and all risk of operation. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houma, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.