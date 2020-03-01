Crexendo (CXDO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.
CXDO opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 million, a P/E ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 2.41. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Crexendo
