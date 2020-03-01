Crexendo (CXDO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

CXDO opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 million, a P/E ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 2.41. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

