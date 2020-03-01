Credit Suisse Group Increases Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $86.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.
Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $73.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.60. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $78.39.
In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,024 shares of company stock worth $1,127,107. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cogent Communications Company Profile
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
