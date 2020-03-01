Credit Suisse Group Increases Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $86.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $73.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.60. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $78.39.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,024 shares of company stock worth $1,127,107. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.